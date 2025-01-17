Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $85.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.