Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $10.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRDG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of BRDG opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.34 million, a P/E ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 1.57. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.25%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 47,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $392,664.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,157,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,236,922.01. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $90,387.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,150.63. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

