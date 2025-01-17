Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $28.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LNC. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,104,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after purchasing an additional 348,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

