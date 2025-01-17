Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $128.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,465 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $7,415,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

