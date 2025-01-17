Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $130.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

