Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 148.84%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.