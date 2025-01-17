Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Price

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $115.84 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

