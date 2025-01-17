Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

