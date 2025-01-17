Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $360.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.39. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

