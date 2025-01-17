Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $53.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,342.38. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 230.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 55.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

