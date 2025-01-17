Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $51.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

LAZ opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Lazard has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $50,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

