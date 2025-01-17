Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $77.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.24 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

