WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Up 2.2 %

WCC opened at $193.81 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $132.37 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total transaction of $3,085,443.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,578,485.05. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,510.99. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,767 shares of company stock worth $5,567,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 12,056.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.