What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for NB FY2025 Earnings?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.46. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NioCorp Developments stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of NioCorp Developments worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

