What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TSE:NB FY2025 Earnings?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NioCorp Developments in a report released on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NioCorp Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.38.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.