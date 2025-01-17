What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TVTX FY2029 Earnings?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TVTX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,765.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.94. This trade represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $527,262 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

