What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AKBA FY2029 Earnings?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AKBA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 585,789 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

