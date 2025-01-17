What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for FDMT FY2029 Earnings?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

