What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for ServiceTitan FY2025 Earnings?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceTitan in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceTitan’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
ServiceTitan Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $112.00.
ServiceTitan Company Profile
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
