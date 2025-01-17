What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for ServiceTitan FY2025 Earnings?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceTitan in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceTitan’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

