What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Sono-Tek Q4 Earnings?

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Tuesday.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of SOTK opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of -0.20.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Sono-Tek worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

