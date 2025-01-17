What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Flywire Q3 Earnings?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLYW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 326,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Flywire by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

