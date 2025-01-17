What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Fiserv Q3 Earnings?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE:FI opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $136.48 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

