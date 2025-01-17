What is Wedbush’s Forecast for KB Home Q1 Earnings?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Bank of America dropped their target price on KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KB Home by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KB Home by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.