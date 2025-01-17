What is Wedbush’s Forecast for KNSA FY2026 Earnings?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 836,210 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,449.10. This trade represents a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock worth $471,609. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

