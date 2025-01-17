What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Ball FY2025 Earnings?

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

