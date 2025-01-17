What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CRS Q1 Earnings?

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE CRS opened at $200.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,794,000 after buying an additional 103,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,850,000. Finally, Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 423,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

