What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MTDR FY2024 Earnings?

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 684,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 50,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

