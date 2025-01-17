Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
