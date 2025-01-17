William Blair Boosts Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.75 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $378.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $346.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.88 and its 200 day moving average is $267.46. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $347.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

