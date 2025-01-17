William Blair Expects Increased Earnings for Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.