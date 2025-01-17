William Blair Has Positive Estimate for DVAX Q4 Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

