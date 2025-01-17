Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $322.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $242.54 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.