World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 422,700 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WRLD. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

World Acceptance Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

