XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XBP Europe Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of XBP stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. XBP Europe has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.