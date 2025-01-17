XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 32,039 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $13.83 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.74.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
