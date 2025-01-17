XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 32,039 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $13.83 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.80 target price (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

