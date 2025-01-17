Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $152.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.10.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. Xylem has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xylem by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 66.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

