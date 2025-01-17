Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.79.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,450 shares of company stock worth $4,212,449. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

