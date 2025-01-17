Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for AIT Q2 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $255.43 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

