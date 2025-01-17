Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Ball Earnings

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 346,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.