Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for GD Earnings

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.53.

GD stock opened at $268.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.45. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $247.36 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,032,000 after buying an additional 107,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

