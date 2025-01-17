Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Cintas Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

