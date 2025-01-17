Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZAPP. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ZAPP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

