Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZAPP. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ZAPP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ZAPP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

