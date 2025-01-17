Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 528,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

ZTEK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zentek has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

