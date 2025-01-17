Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 45.8% in December

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zenvia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.96. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.