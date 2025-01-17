Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 600.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 154,447 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,633,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.67 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

