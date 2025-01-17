Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

