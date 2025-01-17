Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Hiroshi Nishijima bought 32,052 shares of Zoomcar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey bought 184,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $787,999.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,534,496 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,642.88. This trade represents a 13.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $2.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $624.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

