ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVSA opened at $1.35 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

