ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance
ZVSA opened at $1.35 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile
