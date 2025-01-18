11,502 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

