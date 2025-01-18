19,920 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 484,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

